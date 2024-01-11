30 Scandalous Country Songs That Leave Us Blushing Every Time

Is it hot in here, or is it just these 30 scandalous country songs? From sex to murder to just plain gossip, these tracks take on all things spicy and salacious.

Country artists have always been great at writing story songs, so it shouldn't come as any surprise that these stories are compellingly told — but they're so gripping, in fact, that you might just find yourself blushing while you listen.

Reba McEntire, Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton and Kacey Musgraves are just a few of the stars who prove that they know exactly how to spill the musical tea, while in other submissions (ahem, Jason Aldean) the scandal comes less from the story being told in the song, and more from the fact that the song was released at all.

But the very finest songs on this list manage to accomplish both — they tell a whisper-worthy story, and the release of the song itself was spicy enough to raise eyebrows. Some of these songs, including our No. 1 pick, have been banned from country radio.

So grab some popcorn, sit back and read through this list of country music's most piping-hot, gossip-filled songs. Does your No. 1 pick match ours? Feel free to let us know in the comments.