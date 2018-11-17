Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Marked Their Wedding Anniversary in The Sweetest Way

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian celebrated one year of marriage on Friday.

The Reddit co-founder paid tribute to his wife on Instagram, sharing a never-before-seen photo from their wedding day along with a message about his love for her. The photo showed Ohanian and Williams, 37, dancing as their guests looked on. The tennis-pro appears to be mid-twirl in the photo.

"365 days later. And still dancing. Only now Jr joins in," Ohanian wrote, referencing he and Williams' daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. "Happy anniversary, my queen. Here's to many, many more."

Williams appeared in the comments to send "love" to her husband before posting a heart-warming anniversary Instagram post of her own. Rather than a wedding snapshot, the mom-of-one shared a photo of herself and Ohanian lounging together. It's unclear where they were in the photo or when it was taken.

"One year down a lifetime to go," she captioned the sweet photo.

Williams and Ohanian tied the knot in November 2018 in New Orleans. Their Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding was attended by Beyonce, Ciara, Kim Kardashian and many more.

At the time, a report from Stylecaster stated that cellphones were banned from the wedding, which explains why fans saw so few snapshots from the big day. Vogue had exclusive rights to Williams and Ohanian's wedding photos as well as all the details on all three wedding gowns the athlete wore.

Their nuptials took place just 11 weeks after the pair welcomed their first child together.