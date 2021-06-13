Shia LaBeouf Inadvertently Goes Viral on TikTok

Shia LaBeouf is now TikTok famous.

On Saturday (June 12), TikTok user @Kaylimadisyn uploaded a video of the actor singing "Happy Birthday" to a fellow restaurant customer while eating breakfast in a California restaurant. In just 24 hours, the video already had over 3.6 million views.

"When you go out with your mom for breakfast and didn’t even notice Shia LaBeouf singing your mom 'happy birthday' in the background....." @Kaylimadisyn captioned the video.

In the video, LaBeouf is seen looking over at @Kaylimadisyn's mother from his table while singing "Happy Birthday" to her. When the song ends, LaBeouf fist pumps the air and gives her a round of applause.

This isn't the first time that LaBeouf has gone viral on the short-form video platform, despite not having his own account.

In August 2020, TikTok user @gtdubs91, whose name is Tyler Wilson, shared a video of LaBeouf getting a COVID-19 nasal swab test. Wilson is based in Nashville while LaBeouf lives in Pasadena, California. It is unknown how exactly he got the video of the Transformers actor, as the clip seems like it was videotaped by LaBeouf, himself.

In May, LaBeouf made headlines after he was ordered by a judge to complete a judicial diversion program following his court appearance for misdemeanor charges of battery and petty theft. Upon the completion of his program, the charges will be dropped.

The program includes weekly therapy sessions, random alcohol screenings and successful completion of a 12-step program. He must also wear a SoberLink device. Additionally, the actor can not possess any weapons and has been ordered to avoid any sort of violence. He also has to remain over 100 yards away from the victim, who he allegedly used physical violence against before stealing his hat.