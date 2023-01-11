Skrillex Is Back With New Music and He Looks Totally Different Now

Skrillex, the famously long-haired DJ and dubstep icon, is kicking off 2023 with brand new music — and a surprising brand new look.

It seems a semi-shaved head, man bun and beard have made all the difference in the DJ's transformation.

The "Where Are U Now" artist has long been known for sporting glasses and long hair, often with one shaved side, and even an emo swoop and piercings in his early career.

"Someone said Skrillex has 'evolved into Alt Drake' and it's something I'll never unsee," one person tweeted of Skrillex's new look. Valid.

In 2004, Skrillex got his start as the lead singer of emo band From First to Last. The band released two studio albums during their time together, which also introduced Skrillex as a vocalist to Warped Tour crowds.

He launched his solo career in 2008.

Now, fans are surprised by his new "whitewashed Drake" meets "Jon Snow" look.

"Are we not going to talk about the fact that Skrillex grew a beard and got a man bun and turned into a top notch emo zaddy because I’m in love," another fan tweeted.

Others are simply baffled by the new vibe, like one person who wrote, "Just found out skrillex has a manbun and a beard now and idk how to deal with this information."

Another person on Twitter agreed with that sentiment.

"Skrillex has a whole ass beard now and idk that makes me feel weird LOL I hadn’t seen a pic of him since 2010 or something dude," they wrote.

Honestly, same.

However, it seems this isn't the first time Skrillex has drastically switched up his look.

On Oct. 24, 2022, he posted a throwback photo to Twitter showing a young version of himself with short, bleached blonde hair.

Last week, Skrillex dropped two new singles: "Rumble" with Fred again.. and Flowdan, and the D'n'B track "Way Back" with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd.

Listen to "Way Back" by Skrillex, PinkPantheress & Trippie Redd Below:

He's already begun teasing a potential third single with hip-hop legend Missy Elliott, which was teased during a surprise set at London's Electric Ballroom Jan. 5. The song features a rework of Elliott's early '00s hit "Work It."

Skrillex's new album — the highly anticipated follow-up to his 2014 album Recess and 2015 Diplo collaboration, Jack Ü — is on the way.

He announced the news, along with the title QFF/DGTC, on Jan. 1.