Snoop Dogg Would ‘Love to Do a Song’ With Dolly Parton

Snoop Dogg is the latest artist to express his interest in working with Dolly Parton. During a panel discussion promoting the 2024 Summer Olympics, the rapper briefly shared his desire to collaborate with the country music veteran.

“I’d love to do a song with Dolly Parton, can you hook that up?” Snoop mentioned during the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

“She brings it,” he added.

Snoop Dogg was on hand to talk about his role as a commentator for the games in Paris, France. In 2021, he and comedian Kevin Hart provided their own unique coverage for the Olympics. In 2024, he'll be a part of NBC's broadcast team.

Parton also has a role in the 2024 Olympics, which is why her name was brought up during the panel discussion. She provided a special cover of Queen's "We Are the Champions/We Will Rock You" to be used as an anthem of sorts for the 2024 games. She recorded a promotional video for the international event, as well.

Dolly Parton's Out-of-Genre Collaborations

The "9 to 5" singer is not opposed to taking a musical step outside of the country genre. In addition to her numerous country duets, Parton has worked with Christian duo For King & Country, EDM duo Galantis and even her own goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.

Most recently, she released her biggest collaborative effort yet — her rock album, Rockstar. On it, Parton sings alongside legends including Joan Jett, Steven Tyler, Sting, Elton John and more.

The 2024 Summer Olympics begin on Friday, July 26, and will continue through Sunday, Aug. 11. The games will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.