Sofia Vergara is focusing on her fitness following her split from Joe Manganiello.

The 51-year-old shared a photo and video of her working out in a gym via Instagram on Tuesday (Aug. 8).

"Martes de tortura," she captioned the post, which, translated into English, means "Torture Tuesday."

The first snap shows the Modern Family alum's toned tush facing the camera as she chats with a friend. The second slide is a boomerang of the actress lifting her arms while at the gym.

Vergara sports workout tights, a grey long sleeve shirt and some sneakers in the photos.

On July 17, Vergara and Manganiello announced their plans to divorce after seven years of marriage.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the couple shared in a statement.

Two days later, Manganiello filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." The Magic Mike star listed the date of separation as July 2 and noted the pair had a prenup.

The exes met at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in 2014. He proposed in December of that year and they wed in November 2015.

Vergara and Manganiello do not have any children together.

The America's Got Talent judge is mom to son Manolo Gonzalez, 31, whom she shares with ex Joe Gonzalez.