These Unusual Sports Were Removed From the Olympics

It's not that common we hear of new sports entering the Olympics' arena. Then there are sports and events that were eventually removed from the summer games.

While we know that breakdancing, officially called Breaking, is making its debut in the XXXIII Olympiad in Paris this year, surfing, sport climbing, and skateboarding all debuted in the 2020 summer games in Tokyo, Japan.

According to the Eurosport website, surfing, sport climbing, and skateboarding have been growing in popularity among young athletes for years and it was time for those sports to take the biggest stage.

Meanwhile, one of the most acrobatic styles of dance that takes extreme agility, balance, athleticism, and intense footwork is the exciting new sport that so many are excited about.

Will these four new sporting events all remain for years to come?

Then there's a plethora of sports that at one time were in the summer Olympics and eventually removed.

While the very first known Olympics happened in the summer of 776 B.C. at Olympia in Greece where people went to worship their gods namely Zeus, the first modern games were in Athens in 1896.

According to the Top End Sports website, these are the sports and events that just don't fit in today's games apparently.

I personally think Cricket, Polo, and Lacrosse should totally return.

Meanwhile, golf and rugby returned in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 introduced the return of baseball and softball.

