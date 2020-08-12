MySpace rapper T. Mills has a pop-punk band now, and they sound great.

girlfriends, the new band from Mills and drummer Nick Gross, just dropped their debut single "California," a catchy pop-punk banger that calls to mind nothing,nowhere. and Waterparks.

The song is produced by Goldfinger's John Feldmann, who also makes a cameo in the video. Check it out below:

Moreover, girlfriends have teased the release of a second single, "Eyes Wide Shut," which is set to drop Aug. 21.

Prior to forming girlfriends, Travis Mills hit musical heights thanks to his platform on MySpace, signing a major label deal and featuring on Warped Tour. His last EP, While You Wait, was released in 2016.

"California" by girlfriends Lyrics (via Genius):

California looks good on ya

But it made a mess of me

All my friends are doing drugs to

Drown out their anxiety

California looks good on ya

But it made a mess of me

All my friends are doing drugs to

Drown out their anxiety

I don't wanna make all the same mistakes

And it's such a tragedy

California looks good on ya

But it made a mess of me

Life seem to love you

But you gotta all move

When the cameras around you

I'm in the corner trapped in a wide room

And I don't wanna down you

Be the angel of bad news

But I'm watching you shinning meanwhile I'm dying

Damn, what did I do?

And I wish that I hated you

It would help with these regrets

I was so scared of losing you

So I lost myself instead (yeah)

I'm running out of space

God I hate this place (no)

California looks good on ya

But it made a mess of me (a mess of me)

All my friends are doing drugs to

Drown out their anxiety (anxiety)

I don't wanna make all the same mistakes

And it's such a tragedy

California looks good on ya

But it made a mess of me (a mess of me)

Feeling uptight, feeling letdown

Got no place to go

I'm moving out from the runaround

All I had left was you

And I don't wanna wait no more

It's been getting harder to pretend

I don't wanna chase you anymore

'Cause I can't waste my time again

California looks good on ya

But it made a mess of me

All my friends are doing drugs to

Drown out their anxiety

I don't wanna make all the same mistakes

And it's such a tragedy

California looks good on ya

But it made a mess of me (a mess of me)

A mess of me

