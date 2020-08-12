MySpace Rapper T. Mills Has a Pop-Punk Band Now and It Sounds Fire — Listen
MySpace rapper T. Mills has a pop-punk band now, and they sound great.
girlfriends, the new band from Mills and drummer Nick Gross, just dropped their debut single "California," a catchy pop-punk banger that calls to mind nothing,nowhere. and Waterparks.
The song is produced by Goldfinger's John Feldmann, who also makes a cameo in the video. Check it out below:
Moreover, girlfriends have teased the release of a second single, "Eyes Wide Shut," which is set to drop Aug. 21.
Prior to forming girlfriends, Travis Mills hit musical heights thanks to his platform on MySpace, signing a major label deal and featuring on Warped Tour. His last EP, While You Wait, was released in 2016.
"California" by girlfriends Lyrics (via Genius):
California looks good on ya
But it made a mess of me
All my friends are doing drugs to
Drown out their anxiety
California looks good on ya
But it made a mess of me
All my friends are doing drugs to
Drown out their anxiety
I don't wanna make all the same mistakes
And it's such a tragedy
California looks good on ya
But it made a mess of me
Life seem to love you
But you gotta all move
When the cameras around you
I'm in the corner trapped in a wide room
And I don't wanna down you
Be the angel of bad news
But I'm watching you shinning meanwhile I'm dying
Damn, what did I do?
And I wish that I hated you
It would help with these regrets
I was so scared of losing you
So I lost myself instead (yeah)
I'm running out of space
God I hate this place (no)
California looks good on ya
But it made a mess of me (a mess of me)
All my friends are doing drugs to
Drown out their anxiety (anxiety)
I don't wanna make all the same mistakes
And it's such a tragedy
California looks good on ya
But it made a mess of me (a mess of me)
Feeling uptight, feeling letdown
Got no place to go
I'm moving out from the runaround
All I had left was you
And I don't wanna wait no more
It's been getting harder to pretend
I don't wanna chase you anymore
'Cause I can't waste my time again
California looks good on ya
But it made a mess of me
All my friends are doing drugs to
Drown out their anxiety
I don't wanna make all the same mistakes
And it's such a tragedy
California looks good on ya
But it made a mess of me (a mess of me)
A mess of me
55 Scene Albums That Went Platinum