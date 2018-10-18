‘Teen Mom 2′ Star Jenelle Evans Hospitalized After Alleged Assault

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans was hospitalized on Oct. 13 after someone called 911 from her home, according to People.

The chief of operations for Columbus County, North Carolina confirmed to the magazine on Thursday (Oct. 18) that a call was made by a female caller (possibly Evans) just before 10 p.m., saying Evans had been assaulted. The caller had initially requested an ambulance, but ultimately canceled it. "The female was transported to the hospital via private vehicle instead," said the chief of operations to People.

The details of her injury are unclear, but according to her rep, the incident happened at a bonfire party with friends, where she "ended up tripping and falling by the fire.” The Columbus County Sheriff's Office also spoke to Us, saying that the responding officers "advised [Evans] of the legal action she could take” against her husband David Eason before she was taken to the hospital. She ultimately did not file a police report.

Evans has since deactivated her Facebook and Twitter, but has kept her Instagram active.

The Ashley's Reality Roundup, which was the first publication to report the news, claimed that Evans filmed an episode of Teen Mom 2 the day after the incident, without alerting the producers of what happened. Evans has yet to issue a statement about the incident.