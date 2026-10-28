The Exorcist terrified audiences on screen, but the trouble surrounding the 1973 horror classic began long before it hit theaters.

A fire destroyed much of the set. Several people connected to the production died, and cast members suffered serious injuries. The string of tragedies fueled rumors that the movie was cursed.

Even director William Friedkin admitted the production was unlike anything he had experienced before.

What Happened During ‘The Exorcist’ Filming?

Before filming got underway, a fire destroyed the set of the MacNeil family home. According to the documentary Fear of God: 25 Years of The Exorcist, the only room left untouched was Regan's bedroom. Rebuilding took six weeks.

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"We were plagued by strange and sinister things from the beginning; it is simply the hardest thing I have ever done in my life," Friedkin said in 1974.

The bad news continued. Max von Sydow, who played Father Merrin, lost his brother during his first week of filming, while young star Linda Blair lost her grandfather.

Ellen Burstyn later said nine people died during production, including an assistant cameraman's newborn baby and a night watchman. Actor Jack MacGowran, who played Burke Dennings, also died from flu complications shortly after filming.

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The string of unsettling events prompted Friedkin to seek reassurance for his cast and crew. He approached Father Thomas Bermingham, a technical advisor on the film, to perform an exorcism on the set. Bermingham couldn't conduct an exorcism, but he did give a solemn blessing in a ceremony attended by the cast and crew.

Were Actors Injured on ‘The Exorcist’ Set?

The production's injuries were real and sometimes severe. Blair fractured her lower back while filming Regan's violent convulsions, an injury she said contributed to lifelong scoliosis.

Getty Images, Getty Images Getty Images, Getty Images

In Fear of God, Blair recalled crying out in pain during a take, but the crew mistook her screams for part of the performance. The footage was ultimately used in the movie.

Burstyn also injured her back when a crew member pulled too hard on her harness during a scene.

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According to Castle of Frankenstein, other accidents included a crew member losing a toe and a carpenter chopping off his thumb.

Did Director William Friedkin Believe in the Curse?

In a 1974 interview with Castle of Frankenstein, Friedkin said the production had changed his views on demonic possession.

"I'm not a convert to the occult, but after all I've seen on this film, I definitely believe in demonic possession," he said. "There are things that cannot be treated by medical or psychiatric means."

Warner Bros. Warner Bros.

Friedkin's comments helped fuel the film's sinister reputation, but there's no evidence that supernatural forces caused the production's accidents or deaths.

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More than 50 years later, the curse of The Exorcist remains one of Hollywood's most chilling legends — even if the documented tragedies are disturbing enough on their own.