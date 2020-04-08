Police ‘Accidentally’ Used ‘The Purge’ Siren to Announce Coronavirus Curfew in Louisiana Town

Police in a Louisiana town accidentally used the iconic siren from The Purge.

The town of Acadia Parish is under a 9 PM to 6 AM curfew to urge the citizens to stay home and stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Those who disobey the order could receive a citation.

To initiate and remind residents that the curfew was beginning, patrol cars used the siren from the popular horror movie and television franchise, The Purge. The unsettling sound effect from the television series and films is used to signify the beginning of the 12-hour government-sanctioned "holiday" during which citizens "purge" their feelings and are allowed to commit any crimes, including murder.

Acadia Parish Sheriff, K.P. Gibson released a statement to KATC News concerning the mistake.

"Last night a 'Purge Siren' was utilized by the Crowley Police Department as part of their starting curfew," he stated. "We have received numerous complaints with the belief that our agency was involved in this process. We were not involved in the use of the “Purge Siren” and will not utilize any type of siren for this purpose. Calls regarding this matter should be directed to the Crowley Police / Chief Broussard and not the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office."

Hear the siren, below.