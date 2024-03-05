It was a nail-biter of an audition for The Voice hopeful Ashley Bryant, a country-pop contestant from Louisville, Ky., who took the stage during the latest round of Blind Auditions during Monday night's (March 4) episode.

From the start, it was clear which coach Bryant was aiming her performances toward the most. She opted for a robust rendition of Carrie Underwood's "Last Name," and as the coaches listened to the first verse, they were all eyeing country queen Reba McEntire. Even Dan + Shay -- another country coaching act -- knew that Bryant's performance would fit squarely in McEntire's wheelhouse.

Still, McEntire didn't rush to turn her chair. She listened carefully to each vocal decision Bryant made throughout the song, and seemed cautiously impressed by how the young contestant found ways to make the song her own.

But the clock was running out, and as Bryant neared closer to the end of her performance, it was clear that her family support person -- a man who may have been her dad, and was watching sidestage with Voice host Carson Daly -- was getting nervous. "Come on, Reba!" he could be heard saying at one point.

It was a happy ending for this Voice hopeful: Right at the end, McEntire turned her chair. Bryant only got one chair turn, but it was the one she was gunning for, and she excitedly accepted her place on Team Reba for this season.

After her performance, Bryant revealed to the coaches that she'd faced an extra obstacle on her way to the Voice stage. "I got into a car wreck a couple years back, so I'm 30 percent hearing in my right ear. And here I am," she said.

In response, coach John Legend shared the story of a former Voice contestant named Maelyn Jarmon, who also struggled with hearing loss -- and went on to win her season of the show. "Just so you know, the sky's the limit for what you can do on this show. And I know it's a challenge you have to work through, but you can do it, okay?" he told her.

Bryant concluded her time onstage with a big hug from her newly-minted coach. "The more she sang, the more I fell in love with her voice," McEntire said, admitting that she felt some competition from Dan + Shay over this performer.

"I was really worried having another coach that was in the country vein, so I did a last-second push and I snuck in there without anybody else turning," she continues. "And I think she can go far on The Voice."

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.