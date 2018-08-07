Tiffany Young Just Revealed the Ultra Empowering Reason She Wrote ‘Over My Skin’

Tiffany Young is sharing the backstory behind her first post-Girls Generation single, "Over My Skin."

"'Over My Skin’ was written in the sense of I'm finally feeling comfortable in my own skin," she told Billboard of the song in a new interview. "I think it's for everybody who is feeling liberated or taking control or just wanting to own who they are, or wanting to be a queen.”

The accompanying video, released in tandem with Young's 29th birthday last week, reiterates that message. In it, she alternates between her teacher alter ego, "Professor T," and student, doling out life lessons until she ultimately claims control over her artistic destiny.

"I'm very much inspired by the, kind of growing up and being a woman and owning who you are, my inner Carrie Bradshaw,” she continued to Billboard. “This song is absolutely the whole, you know, 'Enjoy Being a Woman' song."

Young rose to fame in South Korea as a member of K-pop group Girls Generation, but left her label, SM Entertainment, last year to pursue solo music. "Over My Skin” is her first original English-language single, and is set to appear on her currently untitled solo EP, due out in early 2019.

