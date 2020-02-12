‘To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love’ Cast Teases ‘To All the Boys’ 3 With New Details

Even though To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You just premiered on Netflix, fans are already preparing themselves for the third and final installment of the To All the Boys series.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You debuted on Netflix on Wednesday (February 12) just in time for Valentine's Day. Although the To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean release date hasn't been announced, fans are anticipating how this iconic love story will end.

"The third movie really explores what happens when you're in a relationship and then you have all the real-life stuff that comes into play," author Jenny Han revealed to Entertainment Tonight exclusively.

Lana Condor (Lara Jean) confirmed that the third film is based around college and is "definitely the most mature movie" in the trilogy. She added, "We tackle more real life because there's really no distractions. It's just him and I, and [we] figure it out."

As for the future of John Ambrose's involvement in the third film, it's looking bright. Condor shared with the outlet, "I think there's always room for Jordan Fisher, but yeah, I mean, I think so." Meanwhile, Jordan Fisher (John Ambrose) played coy, "Possibly, I mean, we'll have to see. Filming for the third film has already taken place and I, Jordan Fisher, cannot confirm nor John Ambrose's involvement in the third film."

Although we only see Margot for a brief second in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Janel Parrish shared that fans will see "a lot more Margot" in the third film. "You get to see a lot of family time in the third movie, which I love," she said. "I think it's one of my favorite parts of the film is the bond between the sisters because I'm so close with mine and my family, so I love that."

Sarayu Blue (Trina Rothschild) revealed that there is a "little bit of conflict in the best way" in the final movie. "It's beautiful by the end," Anna Cathcart (Kitty) assured.

The cast filmed the second and third films back to back. Filming for the final installment took place in July of 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia and Seoul, South Korea, ScreenRant reported.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is now available to stream on Netflix.