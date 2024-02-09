Toby Keith’s Staggering Net Worth Will Stun You

Toby Keith was one of the most successful country artists of his generation, and one would expect him to be rich. But the country icon's true net worth is so incredible, it makes most of his fellow country stars look poor by comparison.

Keith scored a long string of No. 1 hits, including "Who's That Man," "How Do You Like Me Now?!," "My List," "Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue (The Angry American)," "American Soldier," "As Good as I Once Was" and more.

His signature blend of blue-collar anthems, flag-waving patriotic songs and some romantic and more introspective fare made him into a country superstar whose tours routinely sold out the biggest arenas and venues, but the money from records sales, airplay and concert tours is only the tip of the iceberg of Keith's financial empire.

How Did Toby Keith Make His Money?

Keith used his musical success as a springboard to a number of other business ventures over the years. His income streams included endorsement deals, a chain of restaurants called Toby Keith's I Love This Bar & Grill, a clothing line, a Mezcal brand, an acting career and more.

He had his own record label, Show Dog-Universal, and he was also a minority stakeholder in Big Machine Records, where he earned a portion of the profits from the careers of Taylor Swift and more.

What Was Toby Keith's Net Worth?

His mix of musical and financial savvy made him one of the richest celebrities in the world, and Forbes dubbed Keith "Country Music's $500 Million Man" in 2013, denoting a net worth of half a billion dollars.

Even so, Keith told the Oklahoman that he was not comfortable with the focus on his wealth.

"I play golf with my shirttail out," Keith observed. "I own a golf course because it’s very, very close to my house, and I don’t want to drive 45 minutes to the north side of Oklahoma City to play golf every day."

Toby Keith died on Feb. 5, 2024, after a two-year battle with stomach cancer. He was 62 years old.

