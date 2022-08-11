Tommy Lee Posts Fully Nude Photo of Himself on Social Media

Tommy Lee shocked social media with a very not-safe-for-work, full-frontal nude photo of himself on social media early Thursday (Aug. 11).

The Motley Crue drummer shared it on his official profiles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, but it has since been removed from the latter two.

In the selfie that stops at his lower face and upper chest, as The Independent reported, Lee is seen completely naked, and is seemingly lounging at the side of a bathtub. With his penis on full display, he captioned the image, "Ooooopppsss."

The pic was gone from Lee's Instagram account by roughly 8AM ET on Thursday. It’s unclear whether it was removed by the Facebook-owned photo-sharing social app or if the musician deleted it or hid it himself. It was likewise removed from Facebook. It continues to be available on Twitter, which allows pornography, unlike Facebook/Instagram.

Before the image disappeared on Instagram, 1.4 million followers had reportedly seen or commented on the pic, The Independent noted. "OH MY GOD," Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, commented on the post. See more reactions to the drummer's photo below.

Lee followed up the post on Facebook and Instagram with a jokey image of an elephant, perhaps a quippy nod to the pic’s removal. See that below, as well.

The musician's image brought up an interesting point in Cosmopolitan. The fashion mag opined on a possible double standard when it asked why the rocker got a "free pass" for posting a full-frontal, highlighting the extended time it took for Facebook/Instagram to remove the image. Meanwhile, "for the past few years, there's been a steady stream of anecdotes shared by women, especially those who are plus-size or not white, of having their nude images rapidly," Cosmo editor Jennifer Savin wrote.

Motley Crue are now touring the U.S. on their summer Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett. Get tickets here. Lee revealed at the first gig in June that he'd broken his ribs and would perform as much as he could, with a fill-in subbing in for him. However, he played his first full set later on that month.