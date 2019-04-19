KCON 2019: TXT and NU’EST Revealed as First Artists Confirmed for New York

KCON announced the first two artists confirmed for their upcoming convention and concert in New York.

Late Thursday (April 18), groups TXT, also known as Tomorrow X Together, and NU'EST were revealed as the first two acts for KCON 2019 New York, which is set to take place July 6-7 at Madison Square Garden.

NU'EST appeared at KCON LA in 2018, but this year the group will return with five members following Minhyun's return from temporary group Wanna One. The quintet made their debut in 2012 under Pledis Entertainment and consists of members JR, Ren, Aron, Baekho and Minhyun. Just recently, the group sold out their three-night concert at one of South Korea's largest venues, KSPO Dome.

With one EP under their belt and a U.S. showcase on the way, BigHit's rookie group TXT are already making waves. The music video for the quintet's debut single, "Crown," previously broke the record for the most viewed K-pop debut music video by a male group. Just a week after their debut, TXT managed to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard's Emerging Artists, World Albums and World Digital Song Sales charts and hit No. 140 on the Billboard 200.

As KCON 2019 NY relocates to the heart of New York City, with the Jacob Javits Center booked for the convention and Madison Square Garden for the concert, one can only assume the lineup will be just as big. Stay tuned for more updates.