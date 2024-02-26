The biggest stars in country music have lived in some pretty spectacular homes over the years, but some of them take things one step further. Some of your favorite country singers have built really unique, one-of-a-kind mansions that you have to see to believe.

The following list of country singers' most unique and unusual homes features stars from the golden age of country music, including George Jones and Tammy Wynette and Willie Nelson.

It also includes homes of some of the biggest country stars from the '80s, '90s and beyond, including Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill and more.

From a staggering Italian-style villa to a massive antebellum mansion that is literally like something out of a movie, some of country music's most iconic entertainers have lived out their own unique visions for what a luxury home really means.

Get our free mobile app

In the pictures below, you'll also find a guitar-shaped swimming pool, a mansion that looks like a rural castle that has its own bowling alley, an astonishingly deluxe log mansion and even a historic Civil War-era estate.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside country stars' most unusual houses.

PICTURES: See Inside Kenny Chesney's Spectacular $11.5 Million Tennessee Estate Kenny Chesney has sold his 4-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 12,599-square-foot hilltop estate in Tennessee for $11.5 million, and pictures show an opulent Mediterranean villa that is lavish even by the standards of other celebrity mansions. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Massive Southern Manor Home Alan Jackson's former 18,622-square-foot plantation-style estate sits on 135 acres in Franklin, Tenn., an affluent rural suburb outside of Nashville. The staggering residence includes formal dining and living rooms, a home office with maple floors, a spacious family room with 22 ft. ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with an adjoining breakfast room and a glass-enclosed porch on the first floor. There are four bedroom suites on the second floor, along with an exercise room and nanny quarters. The third floor has a game room, home theater and a custom pub. The property sold for $28 million in 2010, making it one of the largest sales of a private residence in Nashville. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside John Rich's Crazy Nashville Mansion John Rich has one of the craziest celebrity mansions of them all. He calls his 17,081-square-foot house Mt. Richmore, and it deserves every bit of such a stately name. Rich's 20-room mansion boasts five bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, an elevator and a private club that accounts for 4,000 square feet all by itself. There's also a guitar-shaped pool in the backyard. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: Look Inside George Strait's Spectacular Mansion George Strait has sold his one-of-a-kind mansion in Texas, and it was actually a real deal. The country legend asked $6.9 million for his 7,925-square-foot home that includes three bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-baths on a hilltop in a very exclusive area of San Antonio. The final selling price was not disclosed.

The house sits on 12.2 acres and includes a gourmet kitchen, separate his and her bathrooms and closets and 14 hand-sculpted masonry fireplaces. The main house is wired for surround sound throughout, and it also features outdoor living spaces including a patio with built-in grill, sink, icemaker and refrigerator. There's also an infinity pool/spa and a sports court, a workout room with a private bathroom and sauna, and a walk-in safe room. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside George Jones and Tammy Wynette's Lavish Nashville Mansion The 10,000-square-foot Nashville mansion George Jones bought for Tammy Wynette in 1974 is called First Lady Acres, and it's a part of country music history. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Jason Aldean's Spectacular Rural Castle Jason Aldean lived the good life in his stunning mansion outside of Nashville, which resembled a rural castle. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Oak Ridge Boys Legend William Lee Golden's Stunning Historic Plantation Home Legendary Oak Ridge Boys singer William Lee Golden lives in a very historic property outside of Nashville, and pictures show a stunning manor home that's been updated without losing its original appeal. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

See Inside Tim McGraw + Faith Hill's Historic Southern Manor Home Tim McGraw and Faith Hill sold their historic Southern manor home outside of Nashville for $15 million. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Willie Nelson's Historic $2.5 Million Rural Retreat Willie Nelson 's former home in Nashville is on the market for $2.5 million, and pictures show a splendid rural retreat that's a true piece of country music history.

Nelson's 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom hand-built log cabin, which the country music icon built for himself, sits on 150 rolling rural acres in Goodlettsville, Tenn., just half an hour outside of Nashville. The land surrounding the cabin offers a breathtaking slice of unspoiled Tennessee and ensures maximum quiet and privacy. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Barbara Mandrell's Extraordinary Log Mansion Barbara Mandrell's massive former log mansion is going up for auction in October, and pictures of the staggering property are literally hard to believe. Mandrell's former residence is called Fontanel, and the 6-bedroom, 13-bathroom home was once the largest log home in the United States, coming in at 30,000 square feet. The house sits on 221 heavily wooded rural acres in Whites Creek, Tenn., about 20 minutes outside of Nashville, and it's accessible only by a gated drive that runs 1.5 miles off the road. The luxury property is available at auction in six different parcels. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker