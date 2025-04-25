Where it’s Against the Law to Ride in the Back of Truck Campers

Is it time to grab the keys and hit the road?

Whether you're into it or not, summer means campers everywhere on the highways and byways. It is what it is, and maybe you're one of those who live for traveling the country with your bed basically attached so you can go anywhere.

You know America is a mecca for summer vacations, and often it's the only season when many plan a vacay. Camping is one of the most affordable getaways, allowing you to explore a state, region, or the country.

One of the most popular campers available for rent or purchase is the truck camper, which attaches to the back of vehicles or is already integrated into them.

According to the Motor Biscuit website, since these campers are smaller and on the less expensive side, you can park them in any parking space and travel with more ease. They travel lightly, and you can drive to those hard-to-reach locations easily, too.

Camper car on the highway Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

However, it's crucial to know that five states will give you a ticket if you have anyone riding in the back of them because it's illegal.

According to the Truck Camper Adventure website, more states should make it against the law since they don't have seatbelts. Truck campers also do not undergo crash testing, so they are not designed for higher-speed collisions and rollover accidents.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

So, if you find yourself traveling through Maine, New Hampshire, Arkansas, Mississippi, or Pennsylvania, be aware of the laws and note that these five states will issue you a citation.

However, states without specific truck camper laws could still issue a citation for having someone riding in the back without a seatbelt or not having a proper restraint system.

Safe travels, happy campers.

LOOK: Every Kid Wanted to Go to These Famous TV and Movie Locations Before Google Earth and instant streaming, your imagination had to do the traveling, and TV and movies were your passport. From pirate coves to suburban streets, these were the places every kid dreamed of visiting. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz