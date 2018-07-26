Amber Rose Is Convinced This A-List Celeb Is ‘Becky With the Good Hair’ — and She Has Evidence

We may never know for certain who Becky with the good hair is, but Amber Rose has an intriguing theory.

“I definitely think that Gwyneth Paltrow is ‘Becky with the good hair,’” she speculated while on Spencer and Heidi Pratt's podcast, Make Speidi Famous Again. "I really feel like she’s the one who was, like, f---ing Jay-Z."

Rose didn't give any concrete evidence, but she did provide some backing to her argument, saying she'd noticed the once-public friendship between Paltrow and Beyoncé had waned.

"They were like friends, and then, like, you don’t see Gwyneth Paltrow with Beyoncé anymore,” she said. “But like Beyoncé’s still with Jay.”

Rose's comments come over two years after Beyoncé released infamous Lemonade track "Sorry," on which she sings "He only want me when I’m not there / He better call Becky with the good hair."

The entirety of the album seemed to imply Jay-Z had cheated on Beyoncé (rumors which he later confirmed in a New York Times interview), leading fans to think "Becky" was the woman he'd stepped out with. Both Rachel Roy, who posted a now-deleted Instagram photo with the caption "good hair don't care" shortly after Lemonade's release, and Rita Ora were targeted as potential suspects at the time.

Paltrow — care to respond?