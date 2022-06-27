Woman Cancels Date After Finding Out Guy Can’t Drive

Dating deal breakers vary from person to person as everyone has their own preferences.

One woman took to parenting forum Mumsnet to explain she ditched a potential suitor after learning he can't drive.

"Would you be put off by a man who doesn't drive?" the woman captioned her post via Mumsnet. "I was. Canceled the date. I'm being too fussy apparently. To be fair my friend is married to a man who doesn't drive and he's amazing."

The woman continued: "Neither of my parents drive. The guy I was going to date could afford it, he just can't be [bothered]. He is happy to walk everywhere or use public transport. Up to him. But I would want to be with someone who can literally take the wheel sometimes."

She noted that she wouldn't want to be the one who always has to drive if they go on a vacation or need to pick up some takeout.

"I'm pretty traditional and sometimes I admit I would want my man to pick me up and take me out for dinner etc.," she continued. "I didn't actually realize how much of a deal breaker this was until it was put in front of me. Interested in opinions."

Her post was met with mixed reactions in the comments, though many agreed with her stance.

"It's a dealbreaker for me. Because we live somewhere very rural and without a car, you're stuffed," one person wrote, while another commented: "Yes it would put me off at any age over 20—fast forward to if you have little kids and he was just sitting there as a passenger not dealing with their constant demands whilst you are driving."

Others declared it wouldn't bother them if their significant other didn't drive.

"Not an issue for me, I have a life that doesn’t require driving so a non-driver would fit into it just fine," a person wrote.

"My partner of 18 years doesn't drive, so not an issue for me," another reader shared.