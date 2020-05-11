When Does ’13 Reasons Why’ Final Season Come Out?

13 Reasons Why's final season has an official release date and trailer.

On Monday (May 11), Netflix announced the controversial teen drama will air its final batch of episodes next month after unveiling a behind-the-scenes teaser that sees the cast break down in tears as they say their goodbyes.

Though 13 Reasons Why has been at the center of many debates – particularly for airing a scene that showed Hannah Baker’s suicide in Season 1 — it has been one of Netflix's most popular and binge-worthy shows.

When does 13 Reasons Why's final season come out?

The show's fourth and final season will be available to stream on Netflix June 5, 2020.

Does 13 Reasons Why Season 4 have a trailer?

Yes, Netflix dropped a teaser video on May 11 that shows the cast, including Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn and Ross Butler, hugging as they conclude their final ever table read together.

"I will never forget this experience for the rest of my life. Thank you,” an emotional Alisa Boe, who plays Jessica, says in the video, which also includes a scene that sees the students at their senior prom.

Which cast members are returning to 13 Reasons Why Season 4?

It's unclear if Hannah (Katherine Langford) and Bryce (Justin Prentice) will appear in flashbacks or not, but Clay (Dylan Minnette), Justin (Brandon Flynn), Tony (Christian Navarro), Alex (Miles Heizer), Tyler (Devin Druid), Zach (Ross Butler), Chloe (Anne Winters) and Jessica (Alisha Boe) are all set to return.

There will also be a number of new characters this season. CSI: NY's Gary Sinise will play Clay's "compassionate but no-nonsense therapist" Dr. Robert Ellman. Jan Luis Castellanos will appear as high school football player Diego Torres and actress Natalia Lander has been cast as Amanda.

What can we expect from 13 Reasons Why's final season?

According to Netflix, the 10-episode final season will see Liberty High School’s senior class as they prepare for graduation. "But before they say goodbye, they’ll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever."