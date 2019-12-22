The cast of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why have bid farewell to their characters after revealing that the show finished filming its fourth and final season.

"We officially wrapped 13 Reasons Why the other night," Dylan Minnette shared. "It’s been a life-changing 4 years making the show, and an era/chapter I won’t forget. Super thankful to everyone involved. Excited for you all to see the final season next year. It’s emo."

Ross Butler shared an emotional Instagram video thanking the fans of the show. "You guys have made this process so amazing," he said. "All the fans who have reached out over the last four years to all of us on the cast, and told us your stories, and told us how you opened up to your families and friends, that has meant the world to all of us. I think I speak for everyone on the cast, that that’s why we do this. We go to work every day, we pour our hearts out, and everybody on the crew works their butts off so that we can do this for you."

"Today I say goodbye to one of my heroes," Christian Lee Navarro shared on Instagram. "Tony Padilla [his character] has taught me so much, about courage under pressure, grace in the face of hate and discrimination, kindness, and what it means to be a great friend. Playing this character has made me a better man. It’s allowed me the great honor of representing people who may feel unheard, unwanted, and unloved. You are heard. You are wanted. You are loved."

There is no official release date for the fourth season although fans have speculated that it will be released in October of 2020.

See the cast's emotional posts, below.