Whatever Happened to These 2010s One-Hit Wonders?

A hit single is difficult to get (Mariah Carey will tell you: "Not everybody has that to their credit"), but to get a second hit single is a true challenge.

What constitutes a one-hit wonder is not necessarily the absence of other successful songs in an artist's discography, but the presence of a singular hit song so big that in the eyes of the general public, it may define one's career. That's not to say one-hit wonder artists have not gone on to find a devoted audience and achieve career longevity. Often times, a one-hit wonder is a perfect launching pad for a career in entertainment, whether as a musician or even an actor, DJ or YouTube star.

The 2010s launched the careers of mega pop acts like Kesha, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and more—but there were other acts with hits just as big, whose stars unfortunately fizzled out. Below, take a look at 26 acts whose names may not ring as loud of a bell today, but nevertheless rocked the charts at one point or another.

Check out what these one-hit wonders, from Far East Movement to Kreayshawn, are up to today.