Gay Couple Says That 31 Churches Refused to Marry Them

A gay couple finally tied the knot after being refused by 31 churches to hold their ceremony.

At first, couple Shane Yerrell and David Sparrey wanted to wait to wed. However, after experiencing a family health issue, they decided to tie the knot. They always envisioned a wedding at a church, as they are both Christians.

Sparrey began the search for a wedding venue. According to MyLondon, they were denied by 31 churches, seemingly due to their sexual orientation. He spent roughly 15 hours on the phone trying to find a church that was willing.

On lucky phone call number 32, the couple’s prayers were answered. Wanstead United Reformed Church we’re happy to perform the ceremony on Oct. 21.

“Honestly, I'd all but given up,” he admitted. “But when I spoke to [Reverend] Tessa I was literally shouting with joy and jumping round the room. David didn't believe me. When we met Tessa she said, 'I can see you love each other, love is love'. It was the most amazing feeling.”

“She said, 'Everyone deserves to marry the person they love' - and she's right,” he continued. He said that the church was “a light at the end of a tunnel.”

“It really wasn't easy but it was more than worth it all. We thought it would never happen. It was like [the churches] were all reading a script - ‘We'd love to, but no.’”

All in all, the newly married couple is happy that they didn’t settle for something less than what they wanted.

Same-sex marriage was legalized in the U.K. back in 2013, with the first ceremony being held in 2014. Despite this, The Church of England’s official website stated that ministers cannot perform same-sex marriages, churches can support them with other types of services through prayer, with some religions offering different blessings or ritual ceremonies.

“Gay people just don't think it is possible, but if you are a same-sex couple and you want to get married in a church just don't give up,” the pair told the outlet. “I think a lot of churches are frightened of a backlash - people saying it isn't what the bible says. But I think they could find a way of interpreting that for themselves and making it possible, after all, love is love no matter whether you're gay or straight.”

The reverend concluded that this was a “proud moment” for their church and to “bring this good news to its community.”

The pair first met through a mutual friend in 2014 and began dating in 2016. Sparrey proposed on a Crete family vacation and they moved their originally scheduled nuptials forward by two years.