Lady Gaga Supports Trans Community in Grammys Speech Amid Hateful Trump Policies

At the 2025 Grammy Awards, Lady Gaga took a stand for the trans and queer communities who are being targeted by the Trump administration.

The "Applause" singer accepted her award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards for her song "Die With a Smile." During her time on stage, she delivered an impassioned speech in support of the trans community, expressing her love and solidarity with its members.

“Trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love, the queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love. Thank you,” she said

Her words come at a critical time, as President Donald Trump has enacted multiple pieces of legislation targeting the LGBTQ+ community. For instance, according to the Associated Press, individuals identifying as transgender women have been transferred to male prisons.

Additionally, Trump has halted the use of federal funds for gender-affirming care for LGBTQ+ youth, particularly those under the age of 19.

Another policy involves directing the Department of Education to block federal funding for schools that incorporate curricula promoting the idea of gender fluidity.

READ MORE: See the Full List of 2025 Grammy Awards Winners

Gaga has long been a spokesperson for the queer community. One of the most significant ways Gaga has championed LGBTQ+ rights is through her music. Her 2011 anthem “Born This Way” became an instant queer empowerment song, with lyrics that celebrate self-acceptance: “No matter gay, straight, or bi, lesbian, transgender life, I'm on the right track, baby, I was born to survive.” The song resonated deeply with LGBTQ+ individuals worldwide upon its release, providing a message of hope and belonging.

Gaga has also extended her advocacy through her Born This Way Foundation, which focuses on empowering youth, promoting mental health awareness and fostering safe spaces for LGBTQ+ individuals.

She has consistently used award show speeches, interviews and social media to spread messages of love and inclusivity.