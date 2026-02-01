Music’s biggest night, the 2026 Grammy Awards, is finally here—and so is the highly anticipated list of 2026 Grammy winners!

Hosted by comedian and television personality Trevor Noah for the sixth and final time this year, the 68th annual awards show airs live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., Sunday (Feb. 1) beginning at 8PM ET.

Each year, the Grammys celebrate the best in music, recognizing artists who have pushed boundaries, broken records and captured the hearts (and headphones) of listeners worldwide.

This year, Kendrick Lamar is the most-nominated artist with nine nods. Other notable nominees include Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff and Cirkut, who each have seven nominations tonight.

This year's Grammy Awards will honor eligible music released between Aug. 31, 2024, and Aug. 30, 2025. There are currently 95 award categories at the Grammys. Two new categories, Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover, will be introduced this year.

This year's Grammy nominees including Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, and more are all set to perform. Post Malone will lead a special tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne alongside Slash and other rock icons.

Award presenters this year include Doechii, Harry Styles, Jeff Goldblum, Chappell Roan, Teyana Taylor, Charli XCX, Carole King, Queen Latifah and more.

Below, check out the full list of 2026 Grammy winners as they're announced throughout the evening.

Best New Artist

Addison Rae

Alex Warren

Katseye

Leon Thomas

Lola Young

The Marías

WINNER: Olivia Dean

Sombr

Best Pop Solo Performance

Chappell Roan: “The Subway”

Justin Bieber: “Daisies”

Lady Gaga: “Disease”

WINNER: Lola Young: “Messy”

Sabrina Carpenter: “Manchild”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber: Swag

WINNER: Lady Gaga: Mayhem

Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful

Sabrina Carpenter: Man’s Best Friend

Teddy Swims: I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)

Best Comedy Album

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was...

WINNER: Nate Bargatze: Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

WINNER: Brandon Lake & Jelly Roll: “Hard Fought Hallelujah”

Darrel Walls & PJ Morton: “Amazing”

Elevation Worship, Chris Brown & Brandon Lake: “I Know a Name”

Forrest Frank: “Your Way’s Better”

Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.: “Headphones”

Best Album Cover

Bad Bunny: Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Djo: The Crux

Perfume Genius: Glory

WINNER: Tyler, the Creator: Chromakopia

Wet Leg: Moisturizer

Best Country Song

Lainey Wilson: “Somewhere Over Laredo”

Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton: “A Song to Sing”

Shaboozey: “Good News”

WINNER: Tyler Childers: “Bitin’ List”

Zach Top: “I Never Lie”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

George Strait Featuring Chris Stapleton: “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame”

Margo Price Featuring Tyler Childers: “Love Me Like You Used to Do”

Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton: “A Song to Sing”

Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert & Lainey Wilson: “Trailblazer”

WINNER: Shaboozey & Jelly Roll: “Amen”

Best Country Solo Performance

WINNER: Chris Stapleton: “Bad as I Used to Be”

Lainey Wilson: “Somewhere Over Laredo”

Shaboozey: “Good News”

Tyler Childers: “Nose on the Grindstone”

Zach Top: “I Never Lie”

Best Metal Performance

Dream Theater: “Night Terror”

Ghost: “Lachryma”

Sleep Token: “Emergence”

Spiritbox: “Soft Spine”

WINNER: Turnstile: “Birds”

Best Rap Song

Clipse: “The Birds Don’t Sing” [ft. John Legend, Voices of Fire]

Doechii: “Anxiety”

Glorilla: “TGIF”

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar: “TV Off” [ft. Lefty Gunplay]

Tyler, the Creator: “Sticky” [ft. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne]

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Fridayy & Meek Mill: “Proud of Me”

JID, Ty Dolla $ign & 6lack: “Wholeheartedly”

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar & SZA: “Luther”

PartyNextDoor & Drake: “Somebody Loves Me”

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody: “WeMaj”

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B: “Outside”

WINNER: Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T & Malice: “Chains & Whips”

Doechii: “Anxiety”

Kendrick Lamar: “TV Off” [ft. Lefty Gunplay]

Tyler, the Creator: “Darling, I” [ft. Teezo Touchdown]

Best R&B Album

Coco Jones: Why Not More?

Giveon: Beloved

Ledisi: The Crown

WINNER: Leon Thomas: Mutt

Teyana Taylor: Escape Room

Best R&B Song

Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller: “It Depends”

Durand Bernarr: “Overqualified”

WINNER: Kehlani: “Folded”

Leon Thomas: “Yes It Is”

Summer Walker: “Heart of a Woman”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Durand Bernarr: “Here We Are”

Lalah Hathaway: “Uptown”

Ledisi: “Love You Too”

WINNER: Leon Thomas: “Vibes Don’t Lie”

SZA: “Crybaby”

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller: “It Depends”

Justin Bieber: “Yukon”

WINNER: Kehlani: “Folded”

Leon Thomas: “Mutt (Live from NPR’s Tiny Desk)”

Summer Walker: “Heart of a Woman”

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

WINNER: Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Laura Veltz

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Blake Mills

WINNER: Cirkut

Dan Auerbach

Dijon

Sounwave

Best Alternative Music Album

Bon Iver: SABLE, fABLE

WINNER: The Cure: Songs of a Lost World

Hayley Williams: Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party

Tyler, the Creator: Don’t Tap the Glass

Wet Leg: Moisturizer

Best Alternative Music Performance

Bon Iver: “Everything Is Peaceful Love”

WINNER: The Cure: “Alone”

Hayley Williams: “Parachute”

Turnstile: “Seein’ Stars”

Wet Leg: “Mangetout”

Best Rock Album

Deftones: Private Music

Haim: I Quit

Linkin Park: From Zero

WINNER: Turnstile: Never Enough

Yungblud: Idols

Best Rock Performance

Amyl and the Sniffers: “U Should Not Be Doing That”

Hayley Williams: “Mirtazapine”

Linkin Park: “The Emptiness Machine”

Turnstile: “Never Enough”

WINNER: Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt & Frank Bello Featuring Adam Wakeman & II: Changes (Live From Villa Park / Back to the Beginning)”

Best Rock Song

Hayley Williams: “Glum”

WINNER: Nine Inch Nails: “As Alive as You Need Me to Be”

Sleep Token: “Caramel”

Turnstile: “Never Enough”

Yungblud: “Zombie”

Best Dance Pop Recording

WINNER: Lady Gaga: “Abracadabra”

PinkPantheress: “Illegal”

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco: “Bluest Flame”

Tate McRae: “Just Keep Watching”

Zara Larsson: “Midnight Sun”

Best Music Film

Devo: Devo

Diane Warren: Relentless

WINNER: John Williams: Music by John Williams

Pharrell Williams: Piece by Piece

Raye: Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Best Music Video

Clipse: “So Be It”

WINNER: Doechii: “Anxiety”

OK Go: “Love”

Sabrina Carpenter: “Manchild”

Sade: “Young Lion”

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Elton John & Brandi Carlile “Never Too Late (From the Film Elton John: Never Too Late)”

WINNER: Huntr/x: “Golden”

Jayme Lawson: “Pale, Pale Moon”

Miles Caton: “I Lied to You”

Nine Inch Nails: “As Alive as You Need Me to Be”

Rod Wave: “Sinners”

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

WINNER: Austin Wintory: Sword of the Sea

Gordy Haab: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Pinar Toprak: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Secrets of the Spires

Wilbert Roget, II: Helldivers 2

Wilbert Roget, II & Cody Matthew Johnson: Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

John Powell: How to Train Your Dragon

John Powell & Stephen Schwartz: Wicked

Kris Bowers: The Wild Robot

WINNER: Ludwig Göransson: Sinners

Theodore Shapiro: Severance: Season 2

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Timothée Chalamet: A Complete Unknown

Various Artists: F1® the Album

Various Artists: KPop Demon Hunters

WINNER: Various Artists: Sinners

Various Artists: Wicked

Best Latin Pop Album

Alejandro Sanz: ¿Y Ahora Qué?

Andrés Cepeda: Bogotá (Deluxe)

Karol G: Tropicoqueta

WINNER: Natalia Lafourcade: Cancionera

Rauw Alejandro: Cosa Nuestra

Best Remixed Recording

The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake: “Galvanize (Chris Lake Remix)”

Huntr/x & David Guetta: “Golden (David Guetta Rem/x)”

WINNER: Lady Gaga & Gesaffelstein: “Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)”

Mariah Carey & Kaytranada: “Don’t Forget About Us (Kaytranada Remix)”

Soul II Soul: “A Dreams a Dream (Ron Trent Refix)”

Best Dance/Electronic Album

WINNER: FKA twigs: Eusexua

Fred Again..: Ten Days

PinkPantheress: Fancy That

Rüfüs Du Sol: Inhale / Exhale

Skrillex: F*ck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol but Ur Not!! <3

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Disclosure & Anderson .Paak: "No Cap"

Fred Again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax: “Victory Lap”

Kaytranada: “Space Invader”

Skrillex: “Voltage”

WINNER: Tame Impala: “End of Summer”

Best Pop/Duo Group Performance

WINNER: Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande: “Defying Gravity”

Huntr/x: “Golden”

Katseye: “Gabriela”

Rosé & Bruno Mars: “Apt.”

SZA With Kendrick Lamar: “30 for 30”

Album of the Year

WINNER: Bad Bunny: Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Clipse, Pusha T & Malice: Let God Sort Em Out

Justin Bieber: Swag

Kendrick Lamar: GNX

Lady Gaga: Mayhem

Leon Thomas: Mutt

Sabrina Carpenter: Man’s Best Friend

Tyler, the Creator: Chromakopia

Record of the Year

Bad Bunny: “DTMF”

Billie Eilish: “Wildflower”

Chappell Roan: “The Subway”

Doechii: “Anxiety”

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar & SZA: “Luther”

Lady Gaga: “Abracadabra”

Rosé & Bruno Mars: “Apt.”

Sabrina Carpenter: “Manchild”

Song of the Year

Bad Bunny: “DTMF”

WINNER: Billie Eilish: “Wildflower”

Doechii: “Anxiety”

Huntr/x: “Golden”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA: “Luther”

Lady Gaga: “Abracadabra”

Rosé & Bruno Mars “APT.”

Sabrina Carpenter: “Manchild”

Best Rap Album

Clipse, Pusha T & Malice: Let God Sort Em Out

Glorilla: Glorious

JID: God Does Like Ugly

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar: GNX

Tyler, the Creator: Chromakopia

Best Contemporary Country Album

Eric Church: Evangeline vs. the Machine

WINNER: Jelly Roll: Beautifully Broken

Kelsea Ballerini: Patterns

Miranda Lambert: Postcards From Texas

Tyler Childers: Snipe Hunter