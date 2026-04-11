Haley Reinhart is leaning into something deeply personal with her new single “Promise” — and for her, it’s all about connection, commitment and what those words really mean.

The American Idol alum opens up about the emotional weight behind the song, describing it as both a creative release and a reflection of where she is in life right now.

“I think they call it a release because it’s a literal mental release of all kinds of different things,” Reinhart tells PopCrush Nights host Donny Meacham.

“So I’m feeling that right now, for sure. I’m excited,” she continues.

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“There’s so much preparation and anticipation leading up to it, so when it’s finally out, part of me just wants to totally detach in a way and let people experience it.”

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At the same time, she admits this track feels different, noting, “I’m very present with this song in particular.”

The Weight of Words

For Reinhart, the word “promise” isn’t something she’s ever taken lightly.

“I feel like I’ve always been the type of person to say, like, never say promise,” she says. "I never wanted to hear it from somebody, and I never really wanted to use the term. It’s a heavy, loaded word.”

That perspective makes writing the song even more meaningful.

“The word holds a lot of value, and I’m a firm believer in saying and doing everything that I say I’m going to do,” she says. “At this stage of my life, I’m ready to take on these next chapters.”

“Promise” is especially close to home, as she co-writes it with her fiancé, Drew Dolan, who also plays keys on the track. “This was very much dear to our hearts as we enter this new phase of our love,” Reinhart says.

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Still, she wants the message to go beyond just romantic relationships.

“I wanted it to be universal,” she adds. “I just know how many of our friends love their pets so much. We’re all just like, these are babies.”

For Reinhart, that personal connection is part of what makes the song hit so hard.

“I think of my dog, Pepper, and I want people to hear this song and really have it pull at the heartstrings and let it apply to whatever it is that they call the love of their life.”

Love, Work — and Making It Work

Working with a partner can be tricky, but for Reinhart, it’s been a rewarding experience.

“I am really proud of us for finishing it together,” she says. “You never know how it’s going to go. This is truly our first song that we finished together and that I got to record.”

Her fiancé continues to be a major creative influence, alongside her family and experiences traveling the world.

Holding Herself Accountable

Reinhart also speaks about the idea of promises on a more personal level — especially the ones people make to themselves.

“I would kind of put that in the same category as setting and achieving goals,” she says. “I’m a Virgo first and foremost, so I’m very goal-oriented and analytical — and I enjoy it.”

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Now working as an independent artist, that mindset becomes even more important.

“I’m totally holding myself accountable,” she adds. “Making promises to myself is a constant, and I do hold myself accountable every day. I think it’s a good thing to do.”

A Full-Circle Moment

“Promise,” out now, serves as a follow-up to Reinhart’s viral cover of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” which has racked up more than 550 million streams on Spotify and charted on Billboard.

The new single aims to capture that same emotional resonance — this time with an original story rooted in love, gratitude and deep connection.

Reinhart has collaborated with names like Tony Bennett, Slash and Jeff Goldblum, and recently performs sold-out shows at the Troubadour with Goldblum.

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With a new album expected later this year, “Promise” marks the start of a new chapter — one that’s both personal and widely relatable.

And if there’s one thing Reinhart hopes listeners take away, it’s simple: love, in all its forms, is worth holding onto.

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