New Kids on the Block are bringing back the magic that made them global superstars nearly four decades ago.

It's been four decades since NKOTB made their 1984 debut when Joey was only 12 and the others were just teenagers. While some people drift apart over the years, the bandmates feel more connected today than ever before.

When asked what keeps the band "Hanging Tough" decades on, they share it all comes down to the "memories" they've made.

"The old stories that we tell. [There's] so much history with us, there's always something to talk about," NKOTB tell PopCrush.

With all the shows, fans, memories and time they have spent together, there is always "something to laugh about," the band adds.

The legendary boy band, composed of bandmates Danny Wood, Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre and brothers Jonathan and Jordan Knight, are currently on the road for their Magic Summer 2024 Tour — a nostalgic reference to their 1990 stadium tour of the same name.

The tour kicked off in Ohio back in June. Joined by Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff, NKOTB will wrap up their 40-date run on Aug. 25 in Indiana.

