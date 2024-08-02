Real Talk: Can Someone Who Drinks Date Someone Sober? (OPINION)

When it comes to dating, they often say opposites attract.

However, can someone who drinks date someone who is sober?

For me, as someone who drinks, if I am meeting up with a guy for a first date at a bar, I have to do a shot of Fireball (don't judge me) before he arrives to lower my anxiety, and give me a little liquid courage.

If that lucky eligible bachelor happens to be sober, would I be able to do the same thing?

Keeping it real; I would feel a little judged, even though I fully admit that it would be in my head, and not something the other person would be thinking about at all.

Or would they? That is what I could keep coming back to.

When it comes to online dating, there are a plethora of apps to help find love. Jessie Urvater and Leah McSweeney have created a "first of its kind membership based dating app and community for all kinds of sober individuals," called Club Pillar.

In an exclusive chat with PopCrush, Urvater stresses that the new app isn't only for teetolars, but also for "light drinkers, sober curious, in recovery and California sober (a little bit of weed here and there)."

They want to create a dating experience that really aims to "rebrand sobriety," and foster a space where people won't feel judged.

When asking the former Real Housewives of New York star if it would work; Someone who drinks being able to date someone sober.

"How much do you drink and party, I don't know, maybe I would judge you," McSweeney says with a chuckle to PopCrush Nights hosts Donny Meacham and Lauryn Snapp.

"I've had friends who drink a lot, and they don't want to date a sober person, and they would know not to go on this app," she explains.

The fashion designer adds that as someone who has been sober for years, she is used to finding alternatives to drinking on dates.

Ultimately, it seems it comes to a personal preference, and being able to keep an open mind when it comes to finding your person.

The waitlist to join Club Pillar is available now, and Urvater adds that the sooner you apply, the better.

Although the app is subscription based, she states that the community is a "luxury brand a club," and by paying, subscribers are "more committed" to finding their person.

Club Pillar is open to all walks of life, men, woman, gay, straight, non-binary, they accept everyone.

"Sobriety doesn't discriminate either," McSweeney adds.

