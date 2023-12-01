When Sting isn't in the studio or lighting up stages around the world, the 72-year-old Police musician and all-around music icon is an avid supporter of human rights, especially for the LGBTQ+ community.

Chatting with PopCrush Nights hosts Lauryn Snapp and Donny Meacham, Sting admits he's "happy" to hear many drag performers around the world have performed fabulous routines to Police's 1991 hit song "Roxanne."

"It's a very important art form and the idea that we should ban it for some odd reason is crazy. Men have been dressing up as women for centuries, particularly in England," Sting says, adding that "English theater is based on that."

READ MORE: Why Selena Gomez Waited Six Years to Release ‘Single Soon'

Sting has had a busy end to 2023 as he gears up for a world tour in 2024. He recently released "Dreaming," his unexpected collaboration with Marshmello and Pink.

On how the unusual collaboration came about, Sting explains he met the EDM producer one night after seeing him perform in Vegas.

"Dreaming," which charted on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart, samples Police's 1993 single "Fields of Gold."

"When I heard it, I realized that's genius. [It] really is surprising, and for me, the essence of all good music is surprise," Sting tells PopCrush Nights of his first time hearing the production.

Meanwhile, Sting was overjoyed when Pink "stepped up" to collaborate with him and Marshmello.

"I admire her as a musician, as a woman [and] as a person, so it seemed absolutely made in heaven," Sting says.

Listen "Dreaming" by Marshmello, Pink & Sting:

Listen to PopCrush Nights every weeknight starting at 7PM by downloading the PopCrush App. Or listen online 24/7 here!