Meryl Streep’s Daughter Louisa Jacobson Gummer Comes Out, Launches Relationship With Girlfriend

Meryl Streep's daughter Louisa Jacobson Gummer has come out as a lesbian.

The 33-year-old came out over the weekend via social media, hard-launching her relationship in the process.

"Blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb," Gummer captioned a series of photos on Instagram.

One image in the slideshow shows a headline that reads, "We’re Entering a Joyful New Era of Lesbian Fashion," while another shows graffiti on a wall that reads, "live.laugh.lesbian."

Several photos feature Gummer’s girlfriend, producer Anna Blundell.

The Gilded Age actress came out on her very famous mom's 75th birthday (June 22).

Gummer's parents are Streep and artist Don Gummer.

Streep and Gummer secretly split years ago.

"Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than six years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart," an alleged insider previously dished.

Streep and Gummer were married for 45 years after being introduced by the movie star's brother in 1978.

The Devil Wears Prada star and the sculptor also share son Henry Wolfe Gummer, 44, daughter Mamie Gummer, 40, and daughter Grace Gummer, 38.