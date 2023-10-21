Meryl Streep is riding solo!

According to Page Six, the Oscar winning actress and husband, Don Gummer, quietly ended their romantic relationship years ago, and are living separate lives.

"Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart," an insider spilled to the outlet.

The Only Murders in the Building star and the 76-year-old have been married for 45 years. Streep was spotted at the Princesa de Asturias Awards 2023 sporting her wedding band on Friday (Oct. 20), according to the tabloid.

Streep and the sculptor were last snapped together at the 2018 Oscars.

Streep and Gummer were introduced in 1978 by her brother Harry, and they share four children: Henry Wolfe, 43, Mamie Gummer, 40, Grace Gummer, 37, and Louisa Jacobson, 30.

During a 2002 Vogue interview, the 74-year-old Hollywood icon gave a rare glimpse into her relationship with Gummer.

Streep noted that the secret to their relationship was "goodwill and willingness to bend — and to shut up every once in a while."

"There's no road map on how to raise a family: It's always an enormous negotiation," she continued. "But I have a holistic need to work and to have huge ties of love in my life. I can't imagine eschewing one for the other."