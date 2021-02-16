25 Celebrities Who Got Starstruck by Other Famous People

Celebrities aren't exempt from getting starstruck just because they're famous.

Some of our favorite celebs have been totally shook when meeting their childhood idols, favorite singers and iconic actors.

For some, such as Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift, the love fest has been virtual, but for others, such as Sam Smith and Lizzo, their geek-out moments happened in real life with lots of hugging, squeezing, jumping and, of course, photos pictures taken.

Luckily, the love, admiration and fandom is oftentimes mutual, which only causes even more excitement for all involved.

Below, check out 25 times some of our favorite celebrities freaked out while meeting other famous stars.