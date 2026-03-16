When news broke that The Kelly Clarkson Show will end after its current season, fans quickly started asking the same question: Who will replace Kelly Clarkson?

At first, there seemed to be a pretty exciting possibility.

Pink recently stepped in as a guest host — and viewers quickly embraced the idea. Her appearance sparked speculation that the pop superstar could be a natural successor to Clarkson’s daytime throne.

But as it turns out, NBCUniversal had a very different plan in mind.

NBC Isn’t Finding a New Host

Instead of searching for a new face to lead the show, NBCUniversal is shutting down its first-run syndicated television production division entirely.

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson Leaving Her Show Raises One Big Question: Is She Retiring From Music?

That means several shows produced through the unit will come to an end, including:

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Access Hollywood

Access Live

Karamo

The Steve Wilkos Show

In a statement, NBCUniversal executive Frances Berwick said the move reflects a broader shift in what local stations want to air.

“NBCUniversal is making changes to our first-run syndication division to better align with the programming preferences of local stations,” Berwick said.

Stations are increasingly prioritizing local news, community programming, and select national franchises, making the traditional syndicated talk show model harder to sustain.

Kelly Clarkson Is Stepping Away

NBCUniversal and Clarkson announced Monday (Feb. 2) that The Kelly Clarkson Show will end after its current season, with episodes continuing to air through the fall.

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson Belts Out ‘Since U Been Gone’ With Her Kids in Vegas [WATCH]

For the “Keeping Score” singer, the decision was personal.

“I want to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives,” she said at the time.

Clarkson shares two children — daughter River, 11, and son Remington, 9 — with her former husband and manager, Brandon Blackstock, who died of melanoma last year. He was 48.

A Daytime TV Hit

Since debuting in 2019, The Kelly Clarkson Show has become one of daytime television’s biggest success stories.

The series has won 24 Daytime Emmy Awards, including four for outstanding daytime talk series and four for Clarkson as best talk show host.

READ MORE: 11 Kelly Clarkson ‘Kellyoke’ Covers That Rival the Original [WATCH]

But when the final episodes air later this year, it won’t just mark the end of Clarkson’s show — it will also signal the end of NBCUniversal’s entire slate of syndicated talk programs.