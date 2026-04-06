Matt Lauer might not be done with TV just yet — at least if one powerful media figure gets his way.

As CBS News faces mounting pressure, a familiar name is reportedly being floated as part of a potential reset.

And yes, it’s exactly who you think.

A Comeback Pitch

According to insiders, former NBC boss Jeff Zucker — who is said to be advising CBS News chief Bari Weiss — is pushing the idea of bringing Lauer back into the spotlight.

READ MORE: Matt Lauer Happy He’s Not Working Seven Years After ‘Today’ Show Firing

“Jeff thinks Matt still has it,” one source claimed. “He knows morning TV better than anyone — and Jeff hasn’t stopped believing in him.”

Zucker and Lauer have reportedly stayed close over the years, even after Lauer’s high-profile exit from NBC.

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“Their relationship never broke,” the source added. “Jeff has always been in Matt’s corner.”

A Shift in Tone?

Part of the conversation, insiders say, comes down to timing.

CBS’s new ownership is reportedly seen as more open to bold — and potentially controversial — moves, rather than avoiding backlash altogether.

READ MORE: 10 Actors Who Hated the Endings of Their Own TV Shows

“These are owners who aren’t afraid of backlash,” one insider said. “They care about impact and influence.”

That shift, some believe, could create space for a headline-grabbing return.

Matt’s Position

Lauer has consistently maintained his innocence since being fired by NBC — something sources say remains part of the internal discussion.

“Matt has always said his side hasn’t been fully heard,” the insider noted. “And Jeff believes there’s still a path back.”

The two were also recently spotted together, including at Don Lemon’s wedding, adding fuel to the speculation.

READ MORE: Ex-CNN Anchor Don Lemon Claims He Was Fired for Not Putting ‘Liars’ On-Air

“They’re talking,” the source said. “And Jeff is absolutely making the case.”

A Risky Move

Even internally, the idea is being described as explosive.

“This would be one of the most controversial comebacks in TV history,” an insider said. “But it would get attention — instantly.”

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The gamble is simple: controversy could bring viewers back. Whether CBS is willing to take that kind of risk is another story entirely.