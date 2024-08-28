Matt Lauer's daughter Romy reportedly crashed her Jeep Wrangler into a face in the Hamptons over July 4th Weekend.

According to Page Six, the 20-year-old then fled the scene, however, left her license plate behind which led authorities directly to her.

Police reportedly arrived on the scene after receiving a 911 call from a concerned neighbor who heard the crash.

Upon arrival, Southampton Town police noticed a fence and sign were knocked over, but Romy was nowhere to be found.

An insider told the outlet that Romy was issued a ticket, and famed attorney Edward Burke Jr. is "currently involved in the case and resolving this for Ms. Lauer."

On July 4th, Romy shared a TikTok clip of herself and two friends dining at sushi restaurant Kissaki.

"I just got three things to say: God bless our troops, God bless America and gentlemen, start your engines!," the trio said in the video..

The former Today host shares Romy with his ex-wife, Annette Roque. He also shares sons Thijs, and Jack, with the model.

Matt and Roque were married from 1998 to 2019. Prior to his marriage to Roque, Lauer was married to Nancy Alspaugh between 1981 and 1988.

As PopCrush previously reported, the journalist was ousted from Today in 2017.

NBC fired the journalist six years ago after former co-worker Brooke Nevils accused him of sexual harassment. Following her claims, several other women came forward with similar accusations.