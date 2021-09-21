15 Sexist Celebrity Interviews That Definitely Wouldn’t Fly Today

For decades, female celebrities have been subjected to levels of criticism, judgment and downright gross questioning that their male counterparts have rarely had to endure. "Would you be asking that question if I were a man?" has become a refrain often spoken again... and again... and again over the course of many women entertainers' careers.

From Britney Spears to Paris Hilton, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and more, we as a society have all too often reveled in the offensive narratives the media has painted of the It Girls we claim to adore. Sadly, this penchant for sexism is most often on display in the celebrity interview. (And no one — and we mean no one — in the modern age of the female superstar has gotten more of it than our beloved Spears.)

And in case you're wondering, it's not just male journalists asking mind-boggling, inappropriate questions of female stars. In fact, there might be more female reporters and talk show hosts providing disheartening examples of terrible journalism on this list than their male counterparts, including more than a couple of high-profile names.

Below, we've rounded up 15 examples of completely sexist interview questions that (hopefully) would get swiftly shut down today. Watch the cringe-worthy moments if you dare, and try not to scream at YouTube while you're at it...