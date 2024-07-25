Taylor Swift Calls ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Movie an ‘Abs Sandwich’

Taylor Swift is sharing new insights into what fans can expect when they go to see Deadpool & Wolverine.

On July 25, the "Fortnight" songstress shared a picture to her Instagram Stories of herself posing with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the two stars of Deadpool & Wolverine. In the post, she praised their movie as well as celebrated them as individuals.

"Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film," she began.

In the second part of her caption, she shared a major reason to go see the movie and coined it "abs sandwich."

"He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it. But that's just Hugh for you! These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave. Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor, " Swift concluded.

Along with the post, Swift shared a link in order for fans to get tickets to go see the movie.

Swift and Reynolds have been friends for a number of years at this point, and Swift is also friends with Reynolds' wife Blake Lively. At one point, her friendship sparked rumors that she was going to make a cameo in the movie, but that has since been debunked.

Reynolds spoke to People, where he debunked the news.

"And one of the funnier people. People keep asking if she's in the movie, and I keep saying if there's ever someone else to play Deadpool, I think it might actually be Taylor," he told the publication.