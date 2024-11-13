Hugh Jackman’s Ex-Wife’s Friend Claims the Infidelity Rumors Are True

Rumors about the end of Hugh Jackman's marriage have been swirling for months after he reportedly got close with his Broadway co-star Sutton Foster.

Now, a friend of Jackman's ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness has claimed that the rumors are indeed true.

British actress and photographer Amanda de Cadenet left a comment on an Instagram video that seemingly revealed details about the breakup.

The video broke down the rumors about Jackman's alleged affair and the suspicious timing of his divorce from Furness.

"You are on point with this one. My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment FYI!" de Cadenet wrote in the comments.

The video alleged that Jackman and Foster fell in love while performing in The Music Man on Broadway from 2021 to 2023.

When the Broadway show opened, both stars were married.

Just months after the show closed in Jan. 2023, Jackman and Furness announced their separation in September.

The two were married for 27 years and share two adopted children together: Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19.

As for Jackman's co-star, Foster recently filed for divorce from her husband Ted Griffin, a screenwriter, further fueling rumors of an affair, per Page Six.

The couple was married for ten years and share adopted daughter Emily, 7.

A source reportedly told the outlet that Jackman and Foster are "in love" and keeping things quiet for the time being.

Another source said that the pair are "100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together."

Foster even gushed about Jackman in a 2022 interview with Vogue.

"He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest-working man, incredibly kind, and generous — and all of that is true," she said at the time.

"He disarms everyone, and he doesn’t make anything about him," she added.

The New York Post also reported that a source claimed to US Weekly that the alleged affair was the catalyst for Jackman's divorce and that the entire Broadway community was in on the "open secret."

"Sutton and Hugh’s relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced," the source claimed.

"A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap," the source added.

Another source called it "Broadway's worst kept secret" and revealed that Furness was allegedly "devastated."

"I think many people were shocked [Hugh] could do this to her, especially as she’s the mother of his children, and they’ve navigated three decades of life together. A little respect may have been in order," an alleged friend of the couple revealed.