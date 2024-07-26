Is Taylor Swift Actually in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’?

Rumors have been swirling that Taylor Swift makes an appearance in the new movie Deadpool & Wolverine, but is she really in the movie?

The movie stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular Deadpool while Hugh Jackman reprises his role as Wolverine. However, the short answer of if Swift is in the movie or not is no, she is not in the movie.

Recently, Reynolds spoke to People and shared that Swift was not in the movie with his signature humor.

"And one of the funnier people. People keep asking if she's in the movie, and I keep saying if there's ever someone else to play Deadpool, I think it might actually be Taylor," he told the publication.

However, Swift did endorse the movie in a post to her Instagram Stories where she posed alongside Reynolds and Jackman. In the post, she shared a link to get tickets to the movie and called the movie and "abs sandwich."

"He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it. But that's just Hugh for you! These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave. Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor," Swift captioned the post.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds' Favorite Taylor Swift Song Makes Total Sense

Previously, people speculated that Lady Deadpool could be Swift, with many of them pointing to the blonde ponytail and Swift is famously blonde and good friends with Reynolds.

Who is Lady Deadpool?

In a picture shared to her Instagram account, Blake Lively, Reynolds' wife, revealed that she is Lady Deadpool.

"My y2k girlies, I should be competitive bc @itendswithusmovie is coming out in 3 weeks BUT when your middle school obsessions, your feelings post baby, or about Nice men who use feminism as a tool, your love of the Wizard of Oz, Succession, Sandy & Danny, driving with Avril blasting, the way the choreography of a certain boy*band song got me, of Baz Luhrmann fireworks to punctuate a moment, even down to the fact that our hair color is determined by seasons and the French method by which it’s painted are all so seen… MY WORD," she captioned the post that sees her pose with Reynolds.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters today (July 26).