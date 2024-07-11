Ryan Reynolds’ Favorite Taylor Swift Song Makes Total Sense

Ryan Reynolds is close friends with Taylor Swift, and now he is sharing which of her songs is his favorite.

Reynolds has been busy promoting the latest installment in the Deadpool franchise and appeared alongside his co-stars Shawn Levy and Hugh Jackman to play a game. It was then that he shared his favorite song is off of Swift's Folklore album.

"Come on, man. I'm in my folklore and evermore era," he said.

Jackman was surprised at this answer and thought that Reynolds would pick Swift's song "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" from her RED album in 2012.

Levy shared that he thought Reynolds would pick the song "Gorgeous" from Swift's Reputation album. Ironically, Reynolds' daughter James is featured in that song, but it was another one of Swift's songs that references his kids that the actor picked as his favorite.

Reynolds shared that his favorite song is actually "Betty" from folklore and that is because it references all of his children in it with the main characters being Betty, James and Inez.

READ MORE: Best Pop Albums of 2024 (So Far!)

Previously, Reynolds shared his thoughts on Swift's catalogue during an appearance on The Jess Cagle Show.

"We're headed straight to the porch where we're doing a full dance number set to Midnights, swear words included. My favorite thing is when a 3-year-old is just throwing down the F-bomb in a song and has no idea," he said.

Swift is currently on her Eras Tour and shared her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, earlier this year in April.