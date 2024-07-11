The year 2024 is only half over, but already pop music fans have received some of the best pop albums of the year.

These albums have defined the last six months and opened up entirely new soundscapes for listeners.

Ariana Grande reached her most Ariana-esque sound yet on eternal sunshine, while Beyoncé changed country-pop for the better on the revolutionary Cowboy Carter.

BTS' RM made sure fans wouldn't miss him too much while he completes his military service by dropping his most experimental project to date, and breakout star Tyla followed up her smash hit "Water" with an album full of bangers.

Meanwhile, the Swifties were fed with a lengthy album from Taylor Swift that coincided with the Eras Tour; Billie Eilish taught us all about a new meaning for the word "lunch" on the sapphic Hit Me Hard and Soft; and Charli XCX effectively launched us all into Brat summer.

The best part? There's so much more pop yet to come later this year.