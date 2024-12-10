DJ Earworm’s 2024 United State of Pop Mix Has a Country Twist

Thanks to the massive success of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album and the long-running Billboard hits from country singers such as Zach Bryan and Morgan Wallen in 2024, this year's DJ Earworm United State of Pop mashup has a major country twist.

The mix opens with Bryan's first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single featuring Kacey Musgraves, "I Remember Everything," before seamlessly blending with Sabrina Carpenter.

Other artists pop up within the first few seconds, including country hip-hop star Shaboozey, who had the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song by a solo artist in history this year.

Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Chappell Roan and more are also featured throughout the mashup, which is set to a steady backbeat that includes a twangy banjo and recaps the 25 biggest hits of the year.

Listen to DJ Earworm's 2024 United State of Pop mix, titled "Blame It on the Whiskey," below:



Though 2024 was clearly marked by tons of pop hits from Carpenter, Roan, Tyla, Ariana Grande, Charli XCX and all of the other "pop girlies," country definitely permeated the music landscape.

With the help of culture-shaper Beyoncé in full cowgirl regalia, how could it not?

Plus, there were plenty of viral TikTok moments, like the infectious "Austin" from country-pop newcomer Dasha, which sparked a line dance trend all summer long.

Other artists took a country detour this year too, such as Post Malone in his shift from rap to collaborations with country heavy-hitters such as Wallen, Blake Shelton and Luke Combs.

Overall, it seems like pop artists leaned into country music this year, perhaps reflecting a general conservative shift in our culture, something that was punctuated by the reelection of Donald Trump.

Even Carpenter, arguably the biggest emerging pop star of the year, took a turn at country with "Slim Pickins" and her mega-hit "Please Please Please," as well as with a collab with Shania Twain on her Netflix Christmas special.

As for DJ Earworm, a.k.a. Jordan Roseman, his mashups recapping pop music each year are a beloved end-of-year tradition that portrays the evolution of music over time.

His original 2007 "United State of Pop" mix remains one of his most popular, with a base of "Umbrella" by Rihanna and two hits by Fergie.

The complete track list for the songs included in his 2024 mix includes:

Ariana Grande - "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)"

Benson Boone - "Beautiful Things"

Beyoncé - "Texas Hold 'Em"

Billie Eilish - "Birds of a Feather"

Chappell Roan - "Good Luck Babe"

Dasha - "Austin"

Doja Cat - "Agora Hills"

Hozier - "Too Sweet"

Jack Harlow - "Lovin on Me"

Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars - "Die With a Smile"

Morgan Wallen - "Lies Lies Lies"

Noah Kahan - "Stick Season"

Post Malone and Morgan Wallen - "I Had Some Help"

Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso"

Sabrina Carpenter - "Please Please Please"

Sabrina Carpenter - "Taste"

Shaboozey - "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

SZA - "Saturn"

Tate Mcrae - "Greedy"

Taylor Swift and Post Malone - "Fortnight"

Teddy Swims - "Lose Control"

Tommy Richman - "Million Dollar Baby"

Tyla - "Water"

Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves - "I Remember Everything"