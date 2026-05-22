WWE star Ludwig Kaiser was reportedly arrested following an alleged altercation with a neighbor at his Florida apartment complex.

According to a police report obtained by Us Weekly, Kaiser — whose real name is Marcel Barthel — was booked on a misdemeanor battery charge after an incident that allegedly began inside an elevator.

The wrestler later entered a written plea of not guilty.

What Allegedly Happened

The incident reportedly took place on April 23 at Kaiser’s apartment building in Orlando.

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According to the report, Kaiser and an unnamed woman were allegedly involved in a heated makeout session inside an elevator when a neighbor asked them to “please have some manners” after everyone exited on the 12th floor.

That’s when Kaiser allegedly attacked the man and shoved him to the ground. The report also claims Kaiser threatened the neighbor following the confrontation.

Arrest + Court Details

Authorities reportedly used security camera footage to identify Kaiser before arresting him on Wednesday, May 20.

He was booked into the Orange County Jail and later released after posting $1,000 bail.

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According to an affidavit obtained by Us Weekly, Kaiser was ordered to have no contact with the neighbor and instructed not to consume alcohol “to the point of intoxication.”

The neighbor reportedly suffered “a large, fresh scratch” on the back of his head.

WWE Career + Personal Life

Kaiser signed with WWE in 2017 and became known as part of the Imperium faction alongside Gunther and Giovanni Vinci. He currently performs under the El Grande Americano persona.

Kaiser previously dated WWE star Tiffany Stratton, though reports suggest the pair split last year. Neither WWE nor Kaiser has publicly commented on the reported arrest.