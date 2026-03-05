Britney Spears’ team is speaking out following her recent DUI arrest — signaling that the moment could mark the start of meaningful change in her life.

The pop icon was arrested Wednesday night in Southern California and later released from jail, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

Jail records show Spears was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:28 p.m. local time and booked into a local jail at 3:02 a.m.

While the inmate record does not list a charge, TMZ reported that the arrest stemmed from an alleged driving under the influence incident.

READ MORE: Kim to the Rescue? Kardashian Reportedly Helping Britney Spears Rebuild Her Life

Spears is expected to appear in court on May 4 at the Ventura County Superior Court.

Brit Accepts Responsibility

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Spears’ representative acknowledged the seriousness of the situation and emphasized that the singer plans to take responsibility moving forward.

This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully, this can be the first step in a long-overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.

The statement added that Spears’ family and loved ones are now focused on helping her move forward.

“Her boys are going to be spending time with her," her rep stated. "Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue plan to set her up for success and well-being.”

Get our free mobile app

A Complicated Past

Spears’ personal life has been closely scrutinized for years, particularly during the 13-year conservatorship that controlled many aspects of her life.

The conservatorship — which placed her father, Jamie Spears, in charge of her estate and personal affairs — was established in 2008 following a highly publicized mental health crisis.

In 2021, Spears was freed from the court-ordered arrangement after a lengthy legal battle that drew worldwide attention.

READ MORE: 10 Pop Stars Who Drive Some of the Most Expensive Cars

Since then, the singer has spoken openly about rebuilding her independence as she navigates life outside the conservatorship.