Rock royalty doesn’t usually come with street-level chaos — but that’s exactly what Melanie Hamrick says she faced this week.

Mick Jagger’s fiancée and longtime partner claims she was physically attacked outside London’s ultra-private Annabel’s club, and she took to Instagram to call it out.

In a now-deleted Instagram Stories post shared late Tuesday (Feb. 10), Hamrick, 38, wrote: “This is incredibly hard to share - but I was physically attacked at @annabelsmayfair tonight.”

According to the former ballerina, she was accosted outside the Mayfair hotspot.

“Two people grabbed me from behind, and thank god for good people who stepped in to help me,” she added. “I’m shaken, sad, and heartbroken that people can treat each other this way.”

From Red Carpets to Real-Life Chaos

Annabel’s isn’t exactly a dive bar — it’s one of London’s most exclusive private members' clubs, which makes the alleged incident even more jarring.

U.K. newspaper The Sun later reported the incident may have been an “opportunist mugging.” Annabel’s, the Metropolitan Police, and a representative for Jagger had not publicly commented at the time of reporting.

The Jagger Universe

Hamrick and the Rolling Stones icon first met in 2014. They welcomed their son, Deveraux — Jagger’s eighth child — in 2016.

The couple splits time between France and other global stops, balancing rock legend status with something resembling normal family life.

Jagger, of course, is also father to seven other children spanning decades of rock history.

A Shaken Moment in a Rock Dynasty

For someone used to life in the orbit of one of rock’s most enduring frontmen, this wasn’t backstage drama — it was real-world chaos.

And Hamrick made it clear: she’s still "shaken."