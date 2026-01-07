Nick Reiner — son of late Hollywood icons Rob and Michele Reiner — is now without a private attorney in his double murder case.

But even as he steps away, Nick’s former lawyer is doubling down on his client’s innocence.

“Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder. Print that,” attorney Alan Jackson told reporters outside a Los Angeles courthouse on Wednesday (Jan. 7), just after officially withdrawing from the case, per Page Six.

Jackson did not elaborate on the reason for his exit, saying only that it was due to “circumstances outside of our control.”

Now Represented by a Public Defender

With Jackson off the case, Nick will now be represented by a public defender. His formal arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 23, and as of now, he has not entered a plea.

READ MORE: Who Is Nick Reiner? Inside the Troubled Life of Rob Reiner’s Son After Parents’ Deaths

Nick, 32, appeared in court wearing a tan jumpsuit and sporting a shaved head — a change from his earlier appearance, where he wore a suicide-prevention smock.

The Charges Against Him

Nick Reiner was arrested on Dec. 14, 2025, hours after his parents were found stabbed to death inside their Los Angeles home.

Michael Loccisano, Getty Images Michael Loccisano, Getty Images loading...

He faces two counts of first-degree murder, plus a special circumstance for multiple murders and an allegation that he used a “dangerous and deadly” weapon, believed to be a knife.

Prosecution Confident

Despite Jackson’s bold statement, LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman says the case against Nick is strong.

READ MORE: What Is Parricide? Inside One of the Rarest + Most Shocking Crimes

“We are confident a jury will find him guilty,” Hochman told reporters, while still noting that the defendant is “entitled to proper legal representation.”

A Family with Hollywood Roots

Rob and Michele Reiner were one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. They met while Rob was directing When Harry Met Sally… in the late ’80s and went on to raise three children together: Jake, Romy, and Nick.

Michael Loccisano, Getty Images Michael Loccisano, Getty Images loading...

Rob also adopted daughter Tracey during his earlier marriage to actress/director Penny Marshall.