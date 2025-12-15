Parricide — the act of a child killing one or both parents — is among the rarest and most disturbing forms of homicide.

Yet when it does occur, these cases often dominate headlines and leave the public stunned, especially when they involve well-known families or figures in the public eye.

In December 2025, the deaths of legendary producer Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, and the subsequent arrest of their son, Nick Reiner, brought renewed attention to this deeply unsettling phenomenon.

What Is Parricide?

Legally defined, parricide refers to the killing of a parent or close relative, and it’s broken down into three categories:

Patricide – the killing of one’s father.

– the killing of one’s father. Matricide – the killing of one’s mother.

– the killing of one’s mother. Double parricide – the killing of both parents.

Though statistically rare, parricide accounts for approximately 2% of all homicides in the United States, according to data from the Office of Justice Programs

Who Commits Parricide — and Why?

Parricide is often misunderstood — while many assume it's primarily committed by teens, research shows that only about 20% of offenders are actually under the age of 18.

Other key statistics:

86% of parricide offenders are male.

Many have histories of mental illness, substance abuse, or allegations of parental abuse.

Some view their parents as obstacles to freedom, financial gain, or personal autonomy.

Because the act violates one of the most sacred social and familial bonds, these cases often become cultural touchstones — and their impact lasts for decades.

High-Profile Parricide Cases That Shocked the Nation

Nick Reiner & the Deaths of Rob and Michele Singer Reiner (2025)

On December 14, 2025, Rob Reiner, the director of When Harry Met Sally, and his wife, photographer and producer Michele Singer Reiner, were found murdered in their Brentwood, California, home. Both had reportedly suffered fatal knife wounds.

Authorities later confirmed that the couple’s son, Nick Reiner, 32, had been arrested and was considered "responsible" for the crime, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

New details revealed that Rob and Nick had gotten into a heated argument at a holiday party the night before the murders. Witnesses stated that Nick was acting erratically and had to be calmed down. The couple left the party early following the altercation.

Nick had previously opened up about battling addiction and homelessness as a teenager and young adult. In 2015, he co-wrote the semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie, directed by his father.

Lizzie Borden (1892)

Arguably the most infamous parricide case in American history, Lizzie Borden, then 32, was accused of brutally killing her father and stepmother with a hatchet in their Massachusetts home.

Despite being tried for the murders in 1893, Borden was acquitted due to a lack of direct evidence.

However, public suspicion followed her for the rest of her life, and the chilling case even inspired a macabre nursery rhyme: “Lizzie Borden took an axe…” She died in 1927, having never publicly addressed the accusations.

The Menendez Brothers (1989)

In 1989, brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez, then 21 and 18, shot and killed their parents, José and Mary “Kitty” Menendez, in their Beverly Hills mansion.

At first, the brothers blamed unknown assailants. But months later, they confessed.

Their defense claimed they suffered years of physical and emotional abuse, while prosecutors argued they were motivated by inheritance.

The first trial ended in a hung jury; they were convicted at retrial in 1995 and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

In a major update, both brothers were resentenced in May 2025 to 50 years to life, making them eligible for parole. Erik’s request was denied in August, and legal proceedings for Lyle are ongoing.

Why Parricide Captivates — and Horrifies — the Public

Parricide breaks one of society’s deepest taboos — the betrayal of familial trust — which is why such cases leave such a lasting impact.

From Greek tragedies to true-crime documentaries, these stories combine psychological complexity, moral horror, and cultural fascination.

And in each case — whether a desperate cry for help or a cold act of violence — the aftermath leaves families shattered and communities searching for answers.