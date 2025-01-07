Don’t Fall for These Six Sketchy Things Landlords May Try

Let's get right to it.

We know there are plenty of things that are against the law for a landlord to do, or there are lies or intimidation tactics they may use, so take note because maybe at least one of these things is happening to you right now.

GET ME THAT DEPOSIT FAST IF YOU WANT IT

Maybe the apartment is in high demand. However, if that's the case then there's no reason to intimidate and try to rush you. If that's the case, then the landlord has nothing to worry about. He or she may even tell you someone is coming this afternoon to secure it.

Sketchy landlords, especially private ones, according to the Finance Buzz website, prey on your need to find a place to live. If you're stressed, they see it and may even ask you for more money or have weird clauses in the lease they hope you miss because you feel rushed.

Know your state laws on the maximum financial amounts allowed to secure a rental.

UNIVERSAL LEASE

If a landlord says this is just a basic, universal lease, possibly hoping you don't read it completely, please know that according to Finance Buzz, there is no such thing. Maybe your landlord doesn't even realize that if he or she is using a basic online template.

And does the template have everything your state requires to protect yourself?

Always take the time to read any lease. The American Bar Association has a free legal help section for such situations and questions.

TENANT COVERS REPAIRS

Unless you agree to this specifically for some reason, this is a big N-O. According to Finance Buzz, a good, trustworthy landlord understands that repairs are part of owning the property. Landlords must keep your apartment or home “habitable” by law out of their pocket.

WE DON'T DO WALK-THROUGHS/VIEWINGS

If the landlord refuses to show you the place in person and expects you to rely just on photos, run—don't walk away from the situation. If the landlord is trying to rush you, then that's a red flag. Who knows, maybe it's even a scam.

Also, take photos and make sure that they're timestamped.

THIS BEDROOM DOESN'T HAVE A WINDOW

Then, according to the Bob Vila website, it's not a bedroom. It's actually illegal to rent a room without a window. All bedrooms must have a door and window to qualify.

I CAN ENTER ANYTIME SINCE I OWN THE PROPERTY

Unlimited entry is a big, fat lie. They may even say that because they fully own the property, it's their right to be a private landlord. Wrong.

According to Bob Vila, a minimum of 24-48 hours' notice is required, and a text or email from the landlord just telling you they're entering is illegal without your confirmed consent. Make sure it's written and not just verbal.

Also, regular business hours, if you will, for entry are in state laws. Exceptions to this rule include emergencies, so make sure there really was an emergency if that claim happens. Basically, get proof that a professional was called if, for example, there was fear of a gas leak.

